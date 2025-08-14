Advertisement
Driver crashes into home, narrowly misses family in Wiri, South Auckland

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Graycen Vaireka was playing Grand Theft Auto when a car smashed into the home next door, coming within 30cm of a mum and daughter. Video / Graycen Vaireka / Cherie Howie

A dangerous driver who had already caught police attention narrowly missed a man on a deck before smashing into a house and coming to a stop within 30cm of a mother and her daughter.

The dramatic crash left one neighbour wondering whether his Grand Theft Auto game had turned real.

