“Yeah, so very, very scary.”

She had a few scratches but was otherwise unharmed, said the woman, who asked not to be named.

A family of three were lucky to escape harm after a car, right, crashed into their Wiri home last night. Screengrab from video / Graycen Vaireka

Her daughter wasn’t hurt, but was “really shook up”.

“I mean, we’re all in shock. Plus, my [adult] son was out on the [ground level] balcony … just to the side of where it happened. He was on his phone and heard the impact … he was scared ... there was no time to warn anybody.”

Her son confronted the driver when the man emerged from the car.

“[My son] gave him a bit of a pull to say, ‘What the hell?’ … and then [the driver] staggered through the fence and that was when the police arrived.”

The damaged home on the corner of Celadon Place and Druces Rd in Wiri this morning. Photo / Cherie Howie

The home was insured, but the family had been left with “a lot of damage” to repair, she said.

Footage shot by neighbour Graycen Vaireka immediately after the crash showed the back of a small grey car sticking out of the house, with red and blue lights flashing in the darkness as police handcuffed a man sitting on the grass.

Vaireka was gaming when he heard sirens and a “loud bang”.

“I was playing Grand Theft Auto, so I thought it was the game, and then I looked outside the window and it was an actual car, like some real-life GTA.”

Wiri man Graycen Vaireka was playing Grand Theft Auto when a car smashed through his neighbour's home last night. Photo / Cherie Howie

The 22-year-old heard the car drift for about five seconds before the crash.

“That was like a really loud screech, like he had absolutely turned the wheel and then the smack into the fence [and] the house was really loud.”

Police confirmed they arrested a 36-year-old man soon after the crash.

A patrol vehicle had earlier spotted a car being driven erratically in the Wiri area, with the driver seen running red lights, a police spokesman said.

“The unit took action and signalled for this vehicle to stop, but it fled. Due to its high speed, the unit lost sight of the vehicle and did not pursue it.

“The unit continued to travel at road speed and later came across the vehicle, after it had crashed into a house at the corner of Celadon Place and Druces Rd.”

A driver smashed through this fence before crashing into the occupied lounge of a Wiri home last night. Photo / Cherie Howie

Charges relating to the crash appear likely.

“It’s fortunate the man’s reckless actions did not cause serious harm to an innocent member of the community”, the spokesman said.

“Police will be putting the man before the court so he can be held accountable for his actions.”

Residents on Druces Rd and in Celadon Place say speeding drivers are an issue. The home in this photo was damaged last night by a car that smashed through a fence and into the house, just missing two women. Photo / Cherie Howie

Some neighbours told the Herald they had long been worried about dangerous driving in the area.

Leimoni Moala, who owns the home on the opposite corner of Celadon Place and Druces Rd, feared those speeding and pulling donuts at all hours could hit his 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.

“They might get hit. It’s crazy the amount of smoke [they put out].”

His neighbour, after her narrow escape last night, plans to ask Auckland Council for barriers to protect corner properties.

“[People] are always hooning around,” she said. “We’ve been waiting for something [like last night] to happen.”

Local roads such as Celadon Place and Druces Rd are managed and maintained by councils.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said people could raise concerns online about local roads in the supercity.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.