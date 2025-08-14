A dangerous driver who had already caught police attention narrowly missed a man on a deck before smashing into a house and coming to a stop within 30cm of a mother and her daughter.
The dramatic crash left one neighbour wondering whether his Grand Theft Auto game had turned real.
The owner of the home at the corner of Celadon Place and Druces Rd in the South Auckland suburb of Wiri told the Herald she was sitting on the couch with her adult daughter when the car barrelled through their lounge window about 10pm.
“We heard screeching, then we heard a crash, which must have been when it came through our fence.
“Then we heard this humungous noise. I managed to throw myself over – my daughter did the same at the other end of the couch – and I really didn’t think I was going to get right away … but [in the end] it was only a matter of a foot [between us and the car].
“I mean, we’re all in shock. Plus, my [adult] son was out on the [ground level] balcony … just to the side of where it happened. He was on his phone and heard the impact … he was scared ... there was no time to warn anybody.”
Her son confronted the driver when the man emerged from the car.
“[My son] gave him a bit of a pull to say, ‘What the hell?’ … and then [the driver] staggered through the fence and that was when the police arrived.”
The home was insured, but the family had been left with “a lot of damage” to repair, she said.
Footage shot by neighbour Graycen Vaireka immediately after the crash showed the back of a small grey car sticking out of the house, with red and blue lights flashing in the darkness as police handcuffed a man sitting on the grass.