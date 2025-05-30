The man was then taken into custody at the scene.

A man has been charged after blowing the breath alcohol limit by more than five times after he was seen driving dangerously. Photo / 123RF

Police said there are four factors that can lead to fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

“Restraints, impairment through alcohol and drugs, distractions, and speed.”

As the long weekend kicks off, motorists are urged to take greater responsibility on our roads and ensure everyone in their vehicle is able to reach their destination safely.

Police said they would like to thank the member of the public who reported the driving behaviour.

The 31-year-old man is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police said if you see unsafe driving behaviour or someone in immediate danger, call 111 as soon as possible.

You can also report non-emergencies or matters after the fact through 105, police said.

