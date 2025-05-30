- Southern Police urge motorists to drive safely after a driver was arrested for excess breath alcohol.
- A 31-year-old man was caught driving over five times the legal alcohol limit.
- The man is due to appear in court; Police thank the public for reporting dangerous driving.
A man has been charged after allegedly blowing the breath alcohol limit by more than five times after he was seen driving dangerously.
At around 5.20pm, Oamaru police were notified by a member of the public of a vehicle said to be driving dangerously on