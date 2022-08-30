Police were called to the scene on Hereford St at about 11.15am. Photo / George Heard

A manhunt is under way in Christchurch after a person suffered two gunshot wounds in a suspected drive-by shooting.

A children's daycare in the area has been locked down.

Shots were reportedly fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at 11.15am.

One person has been injured in a serious incident in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

One person was injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) rushed to the scene.

It's not yet clear whether the gunman has been apprehended.

Police have taped off a property at the corner of Stanmore Rd and Hereford St.

The police say cordons are in place while they work out what has happened.

Parents with children at a daycare in the area have been told the centre has been locked down.

The pre-schoolers have been taken indoors on the advice of police.

More information is expected from police this afternoon.

A local told the Herald that police are often in the area.

"The gangs are taking over and they don't seem to care," he said.

"It's worrying because there are a lot of genuine decent people around and it's just a minority that is doing all the damage."

- More to come