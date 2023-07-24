Why the Prime Minister still believes Labour’s in a good place to win the election, Lauren Dickason jury set to see confession video and police work through more than 100 tips in search for missing real estate agent. Video / NZ Herald

A Dunedin teen called police and admitted to drink-driving after his car ended up in a ditch, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 18-year-old called police after crashing in Wakari Rd just after 4am on Sunday.

The youth recorded a breath alcohol level of 771mcg and his licence has been suspended for 28 days.

He was charged with drink-driving and has been summoned to appear in court.

Police say another teenager was found to be over the limit after he called emergency services after crashing on the same road on Saturday.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 17-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crashed down a bank along Wakari Rd.

The teen pulled himself from the car and called emergency services.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 940mcg and had his licence suspended.

He was referred to Youth Aid.

Later, about 6.30pm, police responded to a crash involving a bus in Riselaw Rd.

Snr Sgt Bond said the 61-year-old woman driver crashed a Ritchies bus into a parked car, causing it to be written off.

He said the woman failed to stay within her lane and hit the back of the car, shunting it forward into another parked car.

Police were called on Sunday night after a 44-year-old man allegedly crashed into a street light at the intersection of Cumberland and Burlington Sts, causing significant damage to his vehicle.

The man carried on driving to a property in Howe St, where police located him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 723mcg and had his licence suspended for 28 days.

The man was charged with careless driving and driving under the influence.

