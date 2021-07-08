Drink-driving charges laid after Tokoroa crash claimed life of New Plymouth man, injured woman

Louise Roebuck and husband Keith Roebuck. Keith died in the crash while Louise was left with serious injuries. Photo / Supplied

Louise Roebuck and husband Keith Roebuck. Keith died in the crash while Louise was left with serious injuries. Photo / Supplied

A 40-year-old man is to reappear in court after being charged over a crash that claimed the life of a Taranaki man and critically injured his wife.

Keith and Louise Roebuck, with friends, had just finished watching the All Blacks win the Bledisloe Cup at a Tokoroa pub in September last year when the couple were struck by a car.

The New Plymouth couple were crossing State Highway 1 when they were hit by a vehicle just before midnight.

Roebuck, 70, died as a result of his injuries and Louise was hospitalised for several months, battling many serious injuries.

Police confirmed a man had been charged several weeks ago.

The accused, from Murupara in the Bay of Plenty, is due to reappear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

He faces charges of driving with excess breath alcohol causing death and causing injury.

Roebuck's son Ant earlier told the Herald the pair had travelled to Tokoroa in a party of three couples driving campervans for a festival in the south Waikato town.

They were heading back to their campervans, which were parked around 400 metres from the pub, and crossing the road when they were struck by a car.

Roebuck had been in construction before he retired in 2014, and Ant took over the business.

The family has been a major player in the New Plymouth construction scene when Roebuck's father started Roebuck Construction in the 1960s.