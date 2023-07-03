“Our message is simple, if you are intending on drinking - don’t drive,” Auckland City road policing manager Acting Inspector Greg Brand said. Photo / Jason Dorday

Auckland police have been left disappointed after finding 16 drunk drivers in a breath-testing blitz across the city and have warned motorists their officers are “anywhere, anytime”.

Police did more than 5000 tests at checkpoints on Karangahape and Dominion Rds, Tamaki Dr and parts of Ponsonby and Mt Wellington on Friday and Saturday night.

“Police are continuing to maintain a high visibility across our communities to keep our roads safe,” Auckland City road policing manager Acting Inspector Greg Brand said.

“No matter the weather conditions, expect to see us anywhere, anytime,” he said.

“Every driver has a personal responsibility when they have had too much to drink and choose to get behind the wheel. One drink driver is too many.”

Drink-drivers often killed or injured people, he said.

He said police checkpoints were stopping people from driving drunk, but it was disappointing people were still turning up over the breath alcohol limit.

Brand said police wanted help from the public, asking people to nominate sober driver or catch taxis and rideshare services.

“Our message is simple, if you are intending on drinking - don’t drive,” he said.

“Look out for your mates as well, and if they have been drinking, don’t let them get behind the wheel.”