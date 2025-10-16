Advertisement
New Zealand

Drink-driver Zejayohn Keyli West Hurinui killed himself and elderly motorist hours after being banned from driving, coroner finds

Ben Tomsett
Ben Tomsett
4 mins to read

Zejayohn Keyli West Hurinu, 24, killed himself and 69-year-old Anthony Thomas Wood while drink-driving. Photo / File

Just hours after walking from court free following a drink-driving conviction, a Canterbury man went drinking again, then got behind the wheel drunk and killed himself and an elderly motorist in a head-on crash.

Associate Coroner Stephen Burdes has found the crash was directly caused by the actions of

