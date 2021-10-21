Dramatic river rescue in central Christchurch

Emergency services rushed to the Avon River in central Christchurch shortly before 1.30pm today. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services rushed to the Avon River in central Christchurch shortly before 1.30pm today. Photo / George Heard

One person has been taken to hospital in an ambulance following an incident in central Christchurch.

Emergency services were called after the person was seen in the Avon River shortly before 1.30pm.

Police, Fire and ambulance staff converged on the intersection of Montreal St and Oxford Tce.

First responders could be seen helping a person in a serious condition into the back of an ambulance.

Some of the rescuers had wet uniforms after plunging into the river.

The Herald is seeking more information on the incident from police.