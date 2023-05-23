The seven youths, aged between 13 and 17, have been referred to youth services. Photo / File

A dramatic car chase, where a ute tried to ram a police car, led to the arrest of seven youths allegedly responsible for a spate of assaults and thefts in the Stratford area.

It began after an off-duty police officer heading south from New Plymouth last Friday morning spotted a stolen Toyota.

After being followed by a marked police car, the stolen Toyota tried to ram the officer’s car, South Taranaki response manager Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ said.

As cordons and spikes were being deployed in an effort to stop the car safely, a Mazda also attempted to evade police, It was soon discovered to be in convoy with the Toyota.

“A short time later a member of the public reported a suspicious vehicle had been dumped in Eltham and saw three people running from the vehicle,” Russ said.

Three people were arrested before police turned their attention to finding the Toyota, which was found an hour later.

“Two youths got out and walked away from the vehicle and were arrested. The two remaining in the car continued driving out of Stratford taking rural roads and were spiked near Cardiff,” Russ said.

“They continued driving on Opunake Rd until the wheels disintegrated.”

Police finally caught up to the youths on foot as they tried to flee through farmland. All seven youths, aged between 13 and 17, have been referred to youth services.

“While resolutions like this are positive, we know they are cold comfort to the people who have been targeted and have lost their vehicles or property or have been assaulted,” Russ said.

Russ urged the public to help prevent cars being stolen and used primarily for joyriding, by making their cars “less attractive to steal”.

He asked people to ensure the vehicle is locked and parked off the road, out of sight, or in secure car parking where possible, and consider a vehicle alarm or vehicle immobiliser and a steering wheel lock.

“In addition, ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from vehicles, particularly if cars are parked in the open,” Russ said.







