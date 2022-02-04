Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Dramatic beach rescues near Ōpōtiki as four swimmers saved from strong rip

4 minutes to read
Shaun Ireton saved four people caught in a rip at Tirohanga Beach, east of Ōpōtiki. Photo / Alan Gibson

Kurt Bayer
By
Reporter

Stomach heaving and shoulders burning, Shaun Ireton felt completely spent when the third drowning child that he had just saved spat out vomit and pleaded, 'Please save my dad'.

The fit 48-year-old Whakatāne concreter had

