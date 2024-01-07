Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland scientist's quest for a vaccine to fight rheumatic fever - a disease that kills and maims hundreds of Kiwis

11 minutes to read
Nicholas Jones
By
Nicholas Jones

Investigative Reporter, NZ Herald

Auckland scientist Dr Jacelyn Loh is developing a vaccine to prevent rheumatic fever – a disease killing and maiming New Zealanders. When could that breakthrough happen? The answer could depend on funding.

In a

