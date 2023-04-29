The young people are being referred to youth services. Photo / File

Twelve young people have been arrested in Auckland after a burglary at a Takanini shop overnight.

A spokesperson said police received a report that a store on Great South Rd had had its windows smashed and items had been stolen around 1.30am.

“The alleged offenders then left the scene in three vehicles, which fled in convoy to Papakura.

“They were dumped on Alma Crescent, and the 12 young people were located at an address nearby.”

The spokesperson said the young people will be referred to youth services.