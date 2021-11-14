Double-tracking between Trentham and Upper Hutt completed

The Government is spending about $600 million on Wellington's regional rail network. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is spending about $600 million on Wellington's regional rail network. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Almost 3km of railway line between Trentham and Upper Hutt has been double-tracked so commuter services and freight trains can pass by each other rather than wait in a queue.

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the first stage of Wellington's rail upgrades have been completed.

"By having two tracks between Trentham and Upper Hutt, we've cleared a bottleneck where commuter services and freight trains sometimes got in each other's way, making services more reliable," Wood said.

Other upgrades completed include a freight loop at Upper Hutt, new platforms and shelters at both Trentham and Wallaceville stations, improved parking facilities and level crossing safety upgrades.

Wood said trains on the Wellington network provide 14 million passenger journeys a year.



"Passenger numbers are forecast to keep growing - our upgrades will keep that growth on track by supporting more services."

Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Dean Purcell

Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins said it was vital services between Upper Hutt and Wellington were maintained and improved.

"More and more people are choosing to live in Upper Hutt and commute for work, and both the upgraded rail lines and the new shelters and platforms will ensure the service continues to run smoothly and make our lives easier well into the future."

The Government is investing about $600 million in Wellington's regional rail network.

Other projects in the pipeline include upgrades to the Wairarapa line, Plimmerton Station and the Capital Connection.

The major upgrade of the ageing and troubled Wairarapa line includes renewing tracks and sleepers along 60km between Upper Hutt and Masterton, including in the Remutaka Tunnel, upgrading three bridges, as well as drainage work.