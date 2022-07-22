Two people died after a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday evening on State Highway 2 near Bethlehem in Bay of Plenty.

Loud gasps and high-pitched yelling alerted a nearby resident to a tragic crash leaving two pedestrians dead in Bethlehem on State Highway 2 on Friday night.

"I heard these awful noises, I thought kids had been fighting and got hurt. Within minutes there were so many sirens," Glenna Christensen told the Herald.

Having just moved to the area, Christensen said she was in her shed unpacking when she heard the commotion.

"My daughter messaged me and says 'is there an accident by you mum?' and I go 'there must be because there's lights flashing' and they were still there at 12.40am when I went to bed."

She said her bedroom faces out towards the road and she could see the lights flashing for a long time.

"I could see about six cop cars, ambulances and a fire engine. Lots of people were out near the road," Christensen said.

Paint marking from police examination where two pedestrians died after crash with motorcycle. Photo/ Supplied

The pedestrians were reportedly hit by a motorcycle on the 50km/h road near a crossing with an island in the middle.

Christensen said she was shocked to hear two people had died.

The pair were killed in the incident that occurred about 8.30pm on Friday.

Two other people received minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said last night the road was expected to stay closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.