Heeni said she didn’t realise what was happening until a fleeing car hit them at high speed. Photo / Supplied

“We didn’t realise until he was coming that we should have gotten out of the way or something,” she said.

“But next thing you know, [a] dude tried to avoid the spikes and ended up crashing right into us.”

“Our adrenaline rush was going. We actually got out of the car and started trying to smash his window because I was pretty pissed off that it all happened.”

That driver is due to appear at the Greymouth District Court on July 8 on a number of driving, drugs and firearms-related charges, police said.

Another motorist on the road, owner of the Ahaura Hotel, Suzie Rockhouse, told the Herald she was travelling behind the vehicle that hit Heeni and her brother. She stopped to help, giving the pair a jacket when it started to rain.

L-R: Baydon, Heeni and their 5-year-old daughter Lyla, who lost everything in a house fire. Photo / Supplied

Heeni’s brother suffered serious whiplash from the crash, while she bruised her head and knees.

They then went to Greymouth Hospital, where they were not able to leave until the early evening.

“That’s when I messaged my partner to come get us. He was in a rush and he didn’t close the fireplace door properly.”

The fire

The family were left with nothing after the blaze.

After Heeni and her partner dropped her brother at his house, they made their way home.

“That’s when we noticed that the windows were all blacked out. And as soon as my partner opened up the door, that’s when we noticed all the smoke.

“As soon as the door opened, that’s when it all started going up in flames.”

The family’s two beloved dogs, Jack Russel and Fox Terrier crosses Pip and Girl, did not survive the blaze.

The couple has been working in the Upper Grey Valley on farms and had only been living there for about four months.

The family had only been living in the house for about 4 months. They lost their beloved two dogs in the blaze. Photo / Supplied

Fire crews were called to the house fire at 8.18pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

“It appears the fire began accidentally when a piece of wood fell out of the wood burners while the family wasn’t home.

“This is sadly a frequent cause of fires during winter and we strongly encourage people to make sure woodburner doors are secured and fireplaces have guards while indoor fires are burning.”

A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up to help the family, who have moved in with Heeni’s brother.

Heeni thanked the Reefton community and Rockhouse for their ongoing support.

“They’ve all come together and given us food vouchers and some people have given us clothes [and] blankets.”

Rockhouse has called the family every day since the incidents.

Lyla is missing her pets and possessions.

Rockhouse said: “The wee one lost all her toys. I bought her a wee white teddy this week and I gave that to her when they came to get the food.”

