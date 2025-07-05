The family had only been living in the house for about 4 months. They lost their beloved two dogs in the blaze. Photo / Supplied
In a single, harrowing day, a woman was injured in a high-speed crash caused by a fleeing driver – only for her family to later lose their home in an unrelated fire that claimed the lives of their beloved pet dogs.
The West Coast family – couple Heeni and Baydonand 5-year-old daughter Lyla - were left homeless after an unthinkable set of events on June 18.
“You never think it’s going to happen to you, but then next thing you know, it does,” they said.
Heeni told the Herald she drove with her brother to the Stillwater underpass after a trip to Greymouth, where they saw a police officer parked.
“He told us to wait by the give-way sign. We thought he was going to do a routine stop with us. But no, it turns out he was going to do spikes at the underpass.
That driver is due to appear at the Greymouth District Court on July 8 on a number of driving, drugs and firearms-related charges, police said.
Another motorist on the road, owner of the Ahaura Hotel, Suzie Rockhouse, told the Herald she was travelling behind the vehicle that hit Heeni and her brother. She stopped to help, giving the pair a jacket when it started to rain.
Heeni’s brother suffered serious whiplash from the crash, while she bruised her head and knees.
They then went to Greymouth Hospital, where they were not able to leave until the early evening.
“That’s when I messaged my partner to come get us. He was in a rush and he didn’t close the fireplace door properly.”
The fire
After Heeni and her partner dropped her brother at his house, they made their way home.
“That’s when we noticed that the windows were all blacked out. And as soon as my partner opened up the door, that’s when we noticed all the smoke.
“As soon as the door opened, that’s when it all started going up in flames.”
The family’s two beloved dogs, Jack Russel and Fox Terrier crosses Pip and Girl, did not survive the blaze.
The couple has been working in the Upper Grey Valley on farms and had only been living there for about four months.