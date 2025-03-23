By RNZ
- The Trump Administration’s spending cuts cancelled a $51,000 grant for a scientific celebration.
- The event would have marked 150 years of scientific co-operation between the United States and New Zealand.
- Universities New Zealand’s Chris Whelan said there are no plans for an alternative event.
The Donald Trump Administration’s spending cuts have put paid to a celebration of 150 years of scientific co-operation between New Zealand and the United States.
Universities New Zealand chief executive Chris Whelan said the organisation received notification last month that a US$30,000 ($51,580) grant for a function in Washington had been cancelled.
“Unfortunately, we received a letter advising us that under President Trump’s executive order re-evaluating and re-aligning the United States’ foreign aid, that funding was cancelled. No other reason was given,” Whelan said.