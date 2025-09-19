Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Donald Trump plans to invite King Charles to US

Rob Crilly
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Donald Trump plans to invite King Charles to the US after the President's state visit to the UK this week. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to invite King Charles to the US after the President's state visit to the UK this week. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to invite King Charles to the United States after being thrilled by two days of pageantry in the United Kingdom, a senior White House official says.

The US President left for Washington this morning (NZ time) after spending time with the King at Windsor Castle and meeting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save