Yesterday, Starmer and Trump signed deals committing US companies to invest £150 billion (NZ$345b) in the UK, alongside other agreements on tech prosperity and co-operation on nuclear power schemes.
Starmer said: “We’ve renewed the special relationship for a new era.”
The state visit put the royal family front and centre as Trump was driven around the Windsor Castle estate in the Irish State Coach, before inspecting an honour guard and watching a Red Arrows flypast.
Later in the day, 160 guests, mostly drawn from politics and business, assembled in St George’s Hall at the castle for a full state banquet.
In his speech, Trump described the visit as “truly one of the highest honours of my life”.
He could not hide his enthusiasm as he talked about the banquet on the way home.
“Everybody was great. Even the men looked beautiful,” he told reporters travelling with him on Air Force One.
“It’s hard not to look beautiful in that room. That was one of the coolest rooms. That room was built for a table, but the table happened to carry 200 people.”
Chris Ruddy, chief executive of conservative media outlet Newsmax, who was a guest at the banquet, said Trump’s family connection to the UK – his mother was from Stornoway, in Scotland – meant that Britain had a special place in his heart.
“He sees it as one of the great worldwide brands,” Ruddy said.
“After all, you’ve dined with 10 US presidents. You helped our nation celebrate its bicentennial in 17 ... in 1976,” he said to laughter from the crowd.
The late Queen cast a glance at Bush, to which he quipped: “She gave me a look that only a mother could give a child.”
Days later, at a dinner party she hosted at the British Embassy in Washington, she said with a smile: “Mr President, I wondered whether I should start this toast saying, ‘When I was here in 1776,’ but I don’t think I will.”