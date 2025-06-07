When asked if Trump would get on the phone with Musk, he told ABC News: “You mean the man who has lost his mind?”

It would all be funny if not for the fact these are two of the most powerful men in the world.

The feud seems to stem from Trump’s self-titled “big beautiful bill” on tax and spending.

Musk, since stepping down as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), has trashed the proposed legislation and said it will increase US debt.

Perhaps more personal to the world’s richest man, however, is that the bill will also end tax breaks for electric vehicles, which are worth billions to his company Tesla.

Shares in Tesla tanked by more than 14% when investors dumped holdings as the row intensified. They rebounded 5% as tensions eased.

Never one to be outdone in a spite showdown, Trump retaliated by saying he will give away or sell the red Tesla Model S, which he bought from Musk in March.

This bromance was always on a rocky road before it exploded like a SpaceX rocket, despite Musk saying earlier this year on his social media platform: “I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man.”

Before the 2016 election, the South African-born billionaire said Trump, “doesn’t seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States”.

“I don’t think this is the finest moment in our democracy,” Musk added.

The pair had flirted with joining up for the next several years before we saw Musk fully endorse Trump last year.

Musk now claims Trump could not have won back the presidency without him. This is likely true, given he spent more than US$270 million ($447m).

After being elected again, Trump appointed Musk to lead Doge and out came the chainsaw.

One insider told news site Politico this week that Trump was concerned about Musk’s mental state.

“The President is worried Elon is not well … and is just kind of freaking out.”

Another senior official said what we are all thinking.

“Everyone knew this was gonna end badly. We’re dealing with someone who is unstable … we saw it coming,” they said.

So, if nobody is shocked at the break-up, would anyone really be surprised to see this couple rekindle later in the administration’s term?

Stranger things have already happened.

