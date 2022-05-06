Don Grant is remembered as a loving family man and respected workmate. Photo / Supplied/The Grant family

By RNZ

The family of a man who died working at Lyttelton Port on Anzac Day have spoken out about their loss, and their desire that no one else be injured on the job.

Don Grant died while working at Lyttelton Port on April 25.

His death came less than a week after a worker was killed at Ports of Auckland.

Both men's deaths prompted renewed calls for an investigation into safety in the workplace for port workers, and shortly after the Government ordered a review of port operations country-wide.

In a statement, Grant's family said that as name suppression lifted they wanted to share what he meant to them.

"Don was a devoted husband, an incredible father, a loving and involved grandfather, and friend to many.

"Don was loved, respected and admired by so many people. He was a generous, loyal and inspiring man who should have had many more years of life to enjoy."

They said Grant's family, friends and workmates were devastated by his tragic death.

"While Don loved his job at Lyttelton Port, all workers need to know that they are safe and will be coming home from work to their loved ones.

"We don't want this to happen to anyone else."

The family were still processing his loss, and asked for privacy while they grieved so they could continue "to digest and understand the tragedy".