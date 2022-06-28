Jolene Rose dealt over 8kg of meth during the course of her criminal career. Photo / 123rf

A woman dubbed a "methamphetamine queen" who sold millions of dollars worth of the drug and claimed she made her money as a dominatrix has been granted early release from prison and will go on to train mobility dogs.

Jolene Rose was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for running a multi-million dollar meth empire from an address in Woodville with her partner.

Police raided her home in March 2012 and located dozens of firearms and nearly $800,000 worth of cash buried throughout the house.

Prosecutors estimate she dealt 8.4kg of methamphetamine over the course of roughly five years.

At her High Court trial Rose's lawyer said she was a sex worker who offered dominatrix services and acted as a cannabis dealer.

However, Crown prosecutor Daniel Flinn described her as "the methamphetamine queen" and her partner Sean Murray, "the methamphetamine king".

Together, they presided over a drug empire involving the sale of millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine, Flinn said.

Rose, then 35, was found guilty of 22 charges, including supplying methamphetamine, possessing the drug for supply and 20 firearms-related charges.

Murray, then 43, was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to 23 firearms and drugs-related charges.

A year later Rose and Murray would launch an unsuccessful appeal against their sentences.

Earlier this month Rose was granted early release from prison in her first appearance before the Parole Board.

She was described as a highly valued and respected individual and has an extensive job history while behind bars.

"Ms Rose has talked openly and has presented well. She describes a person who did not think about consequences of her offending. She describes an entitled person who acknowledged a love for drugs. She now wants to reinvent herself," the board said in its decision.

"The Dog Mobility Programme has sparked a passion in her. Her intention in the future is total abstain from drugs."

Despite only serving half her sentence the board found that Rose did not pose an undue risk to the community.