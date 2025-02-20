Advertisement
Dome Valley crash: State Highway 1 southbound blocked in northern Auckland region

NZ Herald
Hato Hone St John says an ambulance was taking one person to North Shore Hospital and three other patients were treated at the scene.

State Highway 1 has been blocked in the northern Auckland region after a crash at Dome Valley.

The crash occurred around 3pm, blocking the southbound lane. NZ Transport Agency warns the northbound lane is also affected.

“Our crews are responding, however, traffic is building both southbound and northbound,” a spokesperson said.

“People are advised to delay their travel or consider using State Highway 16.”

Fire and Emergency said the accident involved a car and a barrier, and no one was trapped. Two fire trucks attended the scene but have since left.

Hato Hone St John told the Herald it was notified of a motor vehicle incident at 14:57pm today.

An ambulance was taking one person to North Shore Hospital. Three other patients were assessed and treated at the scene.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website for up-to-date information before they travel.

- More to come

