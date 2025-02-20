Hato Hone St John says an ambulance was taking one person to North Shore Hospital and three other patients were treated at the scene.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hato Hone St John says an ambulance was taking one person to North Shore Hospital and three other patients were treated at the scene.

State Highway 1 has been blocked in the northern Auckland region after a crash at Dome Valley.

The crash occurred around 3pm, blocking the southbound lane. NZ Transport Agency warns the northbound lane is also affected.

“Our crews are responding, however, traffic is building both southbound and northbound,” a spokesperson said.

“People are advised to delay their travel or consider using State Highway 16.”

Fire and Emergency said the accident involved a car and a barrier, and no one was trapped. Two fire trucks attended the scene but have since left.