Dogs permanently allowed on Wellington's cable car after successful trial

The Wellington cable car arriving at the top of its run during heavy snow. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dogs are now allowed on Wellington's cable car permanently after a trial proved a "roaring success"- with only one little accident.

The trial ran earlier this year over the course of a month during which about 160 pooches enjoyed a ride on the iconic cable car.

Dog owners needed to buy a $2 ticket for their pets which was donated to the SPCA. A collection box was also on the cable car during the trial. About $400 was raised.

A number of health and safety rules applied, including that dogs be calm, trained and well-socialised with humans and other dogs.

Cable Car chief executive Cesar Piotto said the trial was designed to make the green environment more accessible for growing numbers of inner-city Wellingtonians.

He said most dogs were well behaved.

"We had a few dogs who were barking, but not because of aggression, because they were just really excited so it was a roaring success."

Dogs are now allowed to travel on the cable car at all times. Photo / Supplied

Ironically, there was a small accident the day after the move became permanent, Piotto said.

"A dog just wee'd on the cable car. We have what we are calling doggie doo-doo kits at both terminals and it was cleaned up, it was disinfected in a couple of minutes- the owners were great about it.

"It's going to happen, this is not the last time it's going to happen."

The opportunity for dogs to ride on the cable car has been great for people who live in Kelburn and want to take their pets to the waterfront as well as those living in the city who can now access the Botanic Gardens, Piotto said.

Dogs were initially only allowed to travel in off-peak times, but they are now allowed to travel at all times.

This has been easier to accommodate with patronage halved due to border restrictions and a resulting lack of tourists.

Pooches can only travel on the lower landing of the car, Piotto said.

"So if there's anyone with allergies, or anyone that maybe feels uncomfortable around dogs, they can travel on the other side which is a good distance away. The owners have been great at keeping to that spot."

A sweep of the area is also being undertaken in the middle of the day. This happens in conjunction with the cleaning of high-touch services, which is a Covid-19 precaution being undertaken.

A $2 ticket will still be required for dogs to travel but that money will now come back to the cable car to pay for the likes of cleaning.

Piotto said to look out in January for the opportunity for families to travel on the cable car with their pooches for free and explore a Gardens Trail, which is being put in place instead of Gardens Magic.