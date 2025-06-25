De Koster told the Herald the treatment was a liquid product that would be administered in the dog’s food each day.

The owner would be given a bottle of the liquid and each dose would be measured out with a syringe based on the body weight of the pet.

Eligible dogs would receive free vet treatment, including a full health check, radiographs (X-rays), and blood screening, all at no cost to the owner.

Koster said they were expecting significant interest in the trial, and a number of dogs were already involved.

“I’m always getting emails every week from people saying, when are you doing clinical trials?

“Can we be involved?”

De Koster said she hasn’t received any backlash before the trial.

“Most people I talk to are just so enthusiastic, and especially in the veterinary community as well.”

Side effects?

De Koster said the big point of difference for this particular product, compared to the current pain medications that were currently prescribed, were the side effects.

The new product treated the pain just as effectively as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory products, but without the nasty ramifications, Koster said.

Common side effects of the other prescribed medications included digestive health upset and liver and kidney problems.

“I think the only thing that may hold some people back is that if the dog is already on some sort of treatment.

“The dog would need to temporarily come off that pain medication whilst they did our trial. So that could be off-putting for some people.”

Who is eligible?

The company is seeking dogs of all breeds, male and female, who have either a diagnosis of osteoarthritis or are suspected to be showing signs of the condition.

“Osteoarthritis in dogs is one of the most common conditions in veterinary care.

“Current treatments can be effective but often come with side effects. Our goal is to offer a safe, science-backed alternative that manages pain just as well, without the trade-offs,” Koster said.

Dog owners interested in participating in the clinical trial can get in touch with Koster at enquiries@haleanimal.co.nz.

What is the trial aiming for?

De Koster said the data collected from the trial will form part of the package that gets submitted to the New Zealand regulators, Agricultural compounds and veterinary medicines (ACVM).

The regulatory body will assess the efficacy and safety data in the application, and then eventually grant registration as a veterinary medicine.

De Koster said they are developing this product with the goal of first registering it as a veterinary medicine in New Zealand and Australia, with plans already underway for FDA registration in the United States.

In 2024, Hale successfully closed a $2.5 million funding round, and the company will be opening a new investment round later in the year.

The Ministry of Health NZ website says cannabidiol (CBD) is a substance found in cannabis that has some therapeutic value and little-to-no psychoactive properties.

