“Council data presented to you showed only 0.7% of all complaints last year are related to walking multiple dogs.”

That, in terms of actual numbers, comes to about 10, he said.

“Which is a completely insignificant number when you consider the 38% of all complaints related to roaming dogs.

“And that number was increasing 50% from the year before.”

He said the real issue for animal management and Auckland was roaming dogs, “not those out there walking and exercising dogs”.

Spick said the effect of the proposal to limit dogs being walked would impact local residents.

“We know that the majority of complaints are around roaming and barking, and research from the SPCA shows that in 2018 only 30% of dog owners were walking their dogs daily.

“So professional dog walkers or dog walkers who walk multiple dogs provide a valuable service to your residents in your local constituency who need to commute long distances in order to work.

“It allows them to go to work safely knowing their dogs are well-exercised.”

Other key draft changes were the amendment or clarification on dog access rules in 14 regional parks, and clarity on some existing rules in the policy and bylaw.

“Placing a limit on walking multiple dogs would remove a large majority of professional dog walkers in the Auckland region ... or increase their prices massively in order to service a fewer number of residents, making the service basically prohibited to most people.”

The Franklin Local Board and other Auckland boards, with public feedback, are to provide its views on the draft proposed change.

The Regulatory and Safety Committee will consider the local board views in December and recommend a proposal to the Governing Body.

Public consultation on the proposal is scheduled for early 2025, deliberations in June and a final governing body decision in July.

