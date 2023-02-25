Ruapehu District Council executive manager regulatory and customer services Warrick Zander said dogs were required to be under control at all times. Photo / NZME

A dog attacking stock has been shot by Ruapehu District Council animal control staff.

The council responded to reports of two dogs attacking cattle on the Golf Rd showgrounds in Taumarunui on Thursday evening.

“On arrival, the officer found a white Kelpie-type dog and Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross chasing and biting at cattle,” executive manager regulatory and customer services Warrick Zander said.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross was shot with a single shot while the second dog fled into a residential area.

“One of the cattle was seen to be bleeding from its left hind leg; however, the officer was not able to secure the stock to confirm the degree of the injury,” Zander said.

“This attack follows on from three others reported in the same area this year and on top of others around the Taumarunui area.

“Dog attacks on stock are highly upsetting for the owners, not to mention the financial impact.”

Zander said the incident highlighted the importance of dog owners ensuring their animals were well-secured when not under their direct control.

The Dog Control Act requires dog owners to ensure their dog is under control at all times.

Any dog found attacking livestock, poultry, other domestic animals or protected wildlife can be seized or destroyed, with owners facing a fine of up to $3000.

In cases where there has been serious injury or death to a person or protected wildlife, the dog owner can face a fine of up to $20,000 and three years’ imprisonment.

In this case, the shot dog was microchipped and the council would be talking with the owner about why their dog was not secured and able to harass stock.

“Shooting a dog is always the last resort for animal control officers; however, they will not hesitate to do so if the situation calls for it,” Zander said.

Anyone who has information on the white Kelpie-type dog involved in the attack is asked to call the council on (07) 895 8188.