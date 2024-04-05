The banking sector looks to review fraud rules, armed police respond to West Auckland house fire and a bumper events season has Auckland stadiums stoked. Video / NZ Herald

Biosecurity New Zealand officials are urging dog owners to ensure their pets have up-to-date flea and tick treatment after the parasite Babesia gibsoni was detected in a dog in the Canterbury region.

The organisation is working closely with the infected dog’s owners to identify other dogs she had been in contact with, so they can be tested.

The affected dog was euthanised at its owners’ request, due to it being extremely unwell.

Biosecurity NZ’s chief veterinary officer Dr Mary van Andel said the parasite is often transmitted by ticks.

Babesia gibsoni is widespread around the rest of the world, including Australia, but this is the first case in a NZ-bred dog.

It can cause the disease babesiosis, which is not present in NZ. Most dogs will only experience mild symptoms, if any, but the disease can be severe in some cases.

“Along with ticks, the parasite can also be spread through dog bites, blood transfusion and through the placenta from an infected mother to her pups,” van Andel said.

“In countries where Babesia gibsoni is widespread, the focus is on preventing infection by treating dogs with tick treatments or combined with flea treatments, and limiting fighting behaviour.”

She said dog owners shouldn’t be alarmed.

“At this stage we are aware of just one case of Babesia gibsoni in NZ. We are working hard to determine whether this is an isolated case and where it came from.”

Overseas, the parasite is often found in a select group of dog breeds – pit bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers and greyhounds are the most commonly affected breeds.

Dogs without symptoms - or that have recovered from infection - often reach a balance where their immune system suppresses the parasite. However, this means they may still spread the parasite and may develop disease if they become immune compromised.

“A second dog in the household has had blood taken for testing and early results are negative for the disease. Samples have also been taken from several dogs known to be close contacts of the infected dog and another playmate of the infected dog,” said van Andel.

“We’re asking vets to help our investigation by contacting us if they have any suspected cases of Babesia gibsoni and have been in touch with registered doggy daycare operators to alert them to the case so they can keep an eye out for ticks and remain vigilant in preventing biting and fighting between dogs.”

If dog owners are concerned about their pets’ health, their first port of call should be their veterinarian.