Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Dog owner Sebastian Marinkovich fined after seal mauling on Tasman beach, loses bid to save pets from being destroyed

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sebastian Marinkovich (right) and lawyer Tony Bamford in the Nelson District Court after a bid for name suppression was declined on charges laid after his two dogs mauled a seal. Photo / Tracy Neal.

Sebastian Marinkovich (right) and lawyer Tony Bamford in the Nelson District Court after a bid for name suppression was declined on charges laid after his two dogs mauled a seal. Photo / Tracy Neal.

Warning: This story contains images of an injured animal that readers may find distressing.

The owner of two dogs that mauled a seal thought the most humane thing to do would be to let the dogs continue so the animal’s suffering would be over sooner.

“By the time I got

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save