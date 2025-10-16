Today, in the Nelson District Court he was declined name suppression and lost his fight to save his dogs from destruction, which followed his unsuccessful bid for a discharge without conviction.
“I accept this will be upsetting for you, but the dogs will need to be destroyed,” Judge Jo Rielly said after lengthy consideration of the circumstances around what happened.
In the late afternoon of September 7 last year, Marinkovich was walking his two dogs, a retriever/labrador named Bo, and a grey German shepherd/Siberian husky named Koda, off lead on Kina Beach south of Motueka.
He was in the designated dog exercise area when they spotted a fur seal near the water. One ran off towards it and the other followed.
Judge Rielly said almost every person who appeared in courts around the country for such offending involving a beloved pet felt an “acute sense of trepidation and grief over a pet being destroyed”.
But in this case, it was “hard to understand” how Marinkovich could have seen his beloved pets attack a seal for 30 minutes and not stop it.
Judge Rielly accepted an explanation that earlier head injuries he suffered might have compromised his ability to function and to react, but in the absence of any expert evidence, the court was unable to put much weight on that suggestion.
“You are a highly regarded member of the community and a much-loved husband and father who lives a very pro-social lifestyle, and who cares greatly for a family which is very traumatised by this,” she said.
Marinkovich was fined $1000 on each charge, from a potential maximum $3000 fine on each.
Because of the amount of time spent on beaches and near the public, fur seals were susceptible to risks posed by dogs.
