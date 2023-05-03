Ruby the westiepoo was killed by a dirt bike rider on Monday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

A Lower Hutt woman is reeling after a dirt bike rider hit and killed her dog in an off-leash area, then drove away without stopping.

Meg Wakelin and her mother Rose Ayers were walking her three dogs along the gravel river walkway near the Block Rd car park by State Highway 2 and had just taken them for a drink at the river.

It was about 4pm on Monday and they were heading back to the track when her 2-year-old Westie-toy poodle cross Ruby ran on to the gravel pathway waiting for Wakelin to throw a ball.

“She was standing still there for a few seconds and I threw the ball but at the same time a white dirt bike struck her,” Wakelin said.

The rider did not stop or even slow down and continued at speed towards the car park.

She said the bike was travelling fast enough that she could not hear it approaching before Ruby reached the path. There are signs in the area banning motorised vehicles.

She did not get a good look at the bike, as it was going so fast, and her attention was on Ruby.

“I knew her injuries weren’t survivable immediately.”

Ruby was limp and unconscious, with blood coming from her mouth, Wakelin said.

“I picked her up and started carrying her to the nearest road exit. I think I knew she wouldn’t live but I felt like I had to try to get to the vet, and I just wanted to hold her.

“She stopped breathing and died in my arms a few minutes later, only making one little noise before she went.”

Wakelin took Ruby to the vet, who confirmed she had died.

“She was perfectly behaved, great recall, in an off-leash dog park, so happy and healthy, and she should have been safe. If I had thrown the ball one second faster she may have lived.”

Wakelin wanted the rider to know “what a huge hole Ruby has left in our lives”.

“She was not just a dog, she was a lifeline, a huge piece of our hearts who brought joy to so many people, including people who fell in love with her on social media.”

Wakelin said Ruby’s “endless love and affection” and the time she spent with her helped her through depression and anxiety. Ruby “honestly saved my life, bringing hope and adventure back into it “, she said.

“I know people who aren’t dog people won’t understand, but she was an absolute star.

“I discovered a hobby of photography and created an Instagram page for her, rubytherealdog, even making friends through that community. The things I love most revolved around her and now I’m at a loss. For her to be killed so callously somewhere she should have been safe is just devastating.”

Ruby had left behind “two very sad dog siblings that are clearly grieving now”.

Meg Wakelin said Ruby saved her life and helped her through anxiety and depression. Photo / Supplied

It was “unbelievable” to lose her in such a way. Ruby was in “a place where a well-behaved, under-control dog should have been safe”.

“[The rider’s] recklessness and thoughtlessness destroyed our lives. But I think the sort of person who drove like that where they weren’t allowed, putting people and animals at such risk, wouldn’t care what I said. I don’t think he would have much empathy or decency at all.”

Wakelin wanted the rider to be found and held accountable but felt it was unlikely to happen.

“I know holding someone accountable won’t really help with Ruby’s loss, and ultimately what I want is for no one else to go through this. There has been a problem with dirt bikes riding dangerously in council parks for too long.”

The bollards and signage currently in place did nothing to dissuade riders, she said. Better bollards or security cameras could help, she suggested.

Police confirmed they received a report of a “vehicle collision” on Block Rd, Tirohanga, about 6.40pm on Monday, with the incident having happened about 4pm.

“Police are in the initial phase of assessing the case,” a spokesperson said.

Greater Wellington Regional Council general manager of catchment management Wayne O’Donnell said it was looking into the incident and helping police.

“Motorbikes are not permitted anywhere on the Hutt River Trail,” he said.