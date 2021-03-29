Dog freed after four-hour ordeal 30m down Otago mine

Two fire crews spent four hours working to free a dog trapped in an Otago mine. Photo / NZH

An Otago dog is free after two fire crews spent four hours working to rescue it.

Emergency services were called to the mine in the Blue Spur region about 5.30pm yesterday - where they found a dog trapped 30m deep.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the first crew called for backup, eventually using an animal rescue kit to free the distressed pooch.

The dog was reportedly fine after the ordeal.