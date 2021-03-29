Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Dog freed after four-hour ordeal 30m down Otago mine

Quick Read
Two fire crews spent four hours working to free a dog trapped in an Otago mine. Photo / NZH

Two fire crews spent four hours working to free a dog trapped in an Otago mine. Photo / NZH

NZ Herald
By: Kim Moodie

An Otago dog is free after two fire crews spent four hours working to rescue it.

Emergency services were called to the mine in the Blue Spur region about 5.30pm yesterday - where they found a dog trapped 30m deep.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the first crew called for backup, eventually using an animal rescue kit to free the distressed pooch.

Read More

The dog was reportedly fine after the ordeal.