Dog attack leaves child seriously injured in Taranaki

A child has been taken to hospital after a serious dog attack in Taranaki. Photo / File

A young child has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a dog attack in Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to a Waiiti Beach property in Taranaki at 1.15pm after reports of a serious dog attack.

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald the child was in a serious condition and had been taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.

Police said Dog Control was also called to the scene. They did not know what would happen to the dog.

In October, a newborn baby died in Waikato Hospital 24 hours after being mauled at his Hamilton home.

Police said at the time of the tragedy that the baby's mother was "devastated and crushed" about the death.

She went on to share a photo on social media of herself sitting on the grass looking towards a river. In a heartfelt message she wrote, "If only I could go back to this day with [you] still in my tummy, my son." The mother-of-two ended the post with a sad emoji.

The dog was later put down.

The dog's owner has since been charged with owning a dog which caused injury or death.