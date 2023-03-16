Dog attack kills rare Hoiho penguins on Otago beaches

Two hoiho have been killed by dogs on Otago beaches. Photo / DoC

A dog mauled a hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) on a Catlins beach, killing it in seconds, the Department of Conservation (DoC) says.

The attack was one of a spate of incidents involving dogs and wildlife on Otago beaches since the beginning of the year.

The most recent was at Purakaunui Bay, in the Catlins, where a small dog was roaming off lead mauled a male hoiho to death.

Earlier this year, a hoiho was seen being harassed by a dog on St Kilda Beach. The penguin later died from its injuries.

Other incidents involving dogs included an off-lead dog grabbing and shaking a sea lion pup on Tomahawk beach.

The owner of the dog reported the incident and the sea lion received no permanent injuries.

In February, a red-billed gull was mauled by a dog on Brighton Beach. It was taken to Dunedin Wildlife Hospital but died from its injuries.

DoC ranger Richard Seed said the attacks were “a devastating reminder for all dog owners to keep their pets under control on the beach.

“Hoiho are one of the world’s rarest penguin species and we are lucky to share our coastline with them. Their population is rapidly declining due to a range of threats on land and at sea.

“Disturbance and deaths from dogs is such a needless threat but one that our community can help to stop. That means keeping your dogs under effective control at all times, and giving wildlife plenty of space.”

Seed said owners needed to accept that any dog was capable of injuring wildlife.

“We know everyone is horrified when things like this happen and it’s not intentional. We always hear people saying that their dog would never harm wildlife but people need to understand that any dog, no matter the breed or how well-mannered they are, is capable of injuring or killing wildlife. We’ve seen it far too many times.

“Hoiho are endangered and taonga to Ngāi Tahu. They’re incredibly vulnerable, especially from February to April when they come ashore to moult. They – and all other wildlife, deserve to be able to come ashore and rest.”