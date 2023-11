One person has received critical injuries after a dog attack on Friday afternoon. Photo / 123 rf

One person has received critical injuries in a reported dog attack in Mangawhai this afternoon.

The individual has since been transported to hospital.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a dog attack near an address in Tara Road around 1.10 pm.

“Animal control has been contacted and police are making inquiries in the area,” the spokesperson said.

More details to follow as they emerge.