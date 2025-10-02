Documents reveal bullying at Dunedin Hospital, staff ‘live in fear’ at Southland

The investigation upheld an allegation against a senior staffer of “punishment and ostracism of staff and alleged bullying behaviours towards staff who raise concerns or are in conflict with management”.
A second complaint about denying staff the chance to discuss issues in performance appraisals, was also substantiated.
Nine other complaints were not substantiated.
Health NZ declined to tell RNZ what it had done next. “As this is an individual employment matter, we are unable to comment any further.”
‘Live in fear’ - Southern discontent
At Southland, the records newly released to RNZ showed staff complaints dating back to June 2024.
A one-page document titled, ‘Records Staff live in fear at Southland Hospital’ was stamped as received on May 15, 2025. The rest was blanked out by officials.
A health district director Dr Hywel Lloyd handled the coding team’s complaints.
He had told RNZ in May that, “There have not been any other concerns raised with HR in relation to staff for the past five years” and no personal grievances in the past year.
After that, Lloyd received an unsigned note expressing anger at what he had said (this note was also mailed to RNZ).
“There have been complaints about [redacted in OIA] (threatening), about the bullying behaviour of [redacted],” the notes said.
“If HR have lost them, there are plenty of former staff members who will resubmit them.”
It finished with: “Your lack of support for us is disappointing.”
Lloyd had made reassurances the team’s complaints were being dealt with in a routine way – though the PSA union at the same time said they were not resolved.
The newly released documents show that a week after RNZ’s story, Lloyd travelled from Dunedin to Invercargill for an “emotionally challenging” meeting with the coding staff.
He later told them, “I appreciate that the media attention as well as the longstanding issues, which have remained largely unaddressed, will be challenging and an unnecessary distraction from the important work you do”.
The internal email record showed Lloyd on June 13 had suggested the media reporting was a “challenging and an unnecessary distraction from the important work you do that would upset staff”.
This week, he told RNZ in a statement that the team’s concerns were appreciated and they were now working through the recommendations of the independent review conducted out of Levy’s office.
“We are committed to working with the team to ensure a safe, supportive, high-performing environment aligned with organisational values,” Lloyd said.
“Health New Zealand does not consider media reporting of these matters to be a problem. We do however acknowledge that staff may find the media attention on these matters to be unsettling and a distraction from the fantastic and important work they do.”