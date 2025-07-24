Advertisement
Doctor sounds alarm: Does cannabis stop cancer immunotherapy from working?

Chris Knox
By
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Auckland grandmother, Pearl Schomburg, becomes first NZer to legally use dried cannabis flower to relieve her pain. Video / Michael Craig

Doctor and medicinal cannabis advocate Ben Jansen fears combining cannabis with cancer immunotherapy is leading to early deaths.

The New Zealand Medical Journal (NZMJ) published an editorial by Jansen today calling for both further study - and caution - in the use of medicinal cannabis during cancer-related immunotherapy.

and can help cancer patients manage pain and other symptoms.

