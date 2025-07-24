Auckland grandmother, Pearl Schomburg, becomes first NZer to legally use dried cannabis flower to relieve her pain. Video / Michael Craig

Doctor and medicinal cannabis advocate Ben Jansen fears combining cannabis with cancer immunotherapy is leading to early deaths.

The New Zealand Medical Journal (NZMJ) published an editorial by Jansen today calling for both further study - and caution - in the use of medicinal cannabis during cancer-related immunotherapy.

Cannabis is becoming more integrated into medical treatments and can help cancer patients manage pain and other symptoms.

Trained in New Zealand, Jansen has been part of the rise in cannabis-based treatments in Australia. He founded Cannabis Doctors Australia and describes himself as “both a physician involved in the medicinal cannabis industry and an advocate for patient care”.

Speaking to the Herald, Jansen said “I was giving an educational talk on medicinal cannabis to a breast cancer group and one of the patients said well, ‘I’m on immunotherapy and cannabis ... why isn’t it working?’