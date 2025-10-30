DoC has pleaded with vandals to stop targeting their green and yellow signs. Photo / DoC

The Department of Conservation has pleaded with vandals to stop targeting its signs after bullet holes were found in one and repair is proving costly.

Green and yellow signs across New Zealand have been subjected to being keyed, driven into and shot at, leaving some signs ineligible and having to be removed, costing the department hundreds of thousands of dollars.

DoC said there are 26,759 signs across the country and it has spent $350,523 on signage in the 2024/2025 financial year.

That budget has shot up to nearly $590,000 for next year.

Of the 1155 total incidents from July 2022, DoC said 902 of its signs marked for replacement or repair were in the South Island