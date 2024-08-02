DoC says the incident has hit its team hard, and local farmer Ray Neville previously described the carnage to SunLive as a “grim scene” after finding gulls dead in tyre tracks while walking on the Bay of Plenty beach.
In a statement on Thursday, DOC alleged CCTV footage of the July 26 incident showed a dark-coloured four-wheel drive vehicle being driven along the beach at Dotterel Point at approximately 12.20am.
The vehicle caused the gulls to scatter, before it could seen looping back along the beach.
“Red-billed gulls may seem commonplace, but they are listed as ‘at risk – declining’ and are absolutely protected under the Wildlife Act 1953.
“There is no excuse for this kind of behaviour,” said Loper.
Extending from Pukehina Surf Rescue to the mouth of the Waihī estuary, Dotterel Point is a coastal dune providing habitat to many vulnerable species including New Zealand dotterel, variable oystercatchers, gulls and lizards.
Local community group Maketū Ōngātoro Wetland Society has been working since 2012 to protect the fragile sandspit ecosystem.
Loper said the driver’s alleged actions also violated Western Bay of Plenty District Council bylaws for appropriate vehicle beach access.
Loper alleged the driver was behind the wheel of a dark-coloured Toyota Hilux or similar vehicle.
He said the driver appeared to have left through a small access point, which may indicate familiarity with the area.
The footage showed the vehicle on the beach for about four minutes, covering 500m, but tracks further down the beach had disappeared with the tide; so the exact exit location was unknown.
Killing absolutely protected wildlife carries a maximum penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000, or both.
Anyone with further information regarding this incident should please call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or email investigations@doc.govt.nz quoting incident number CLE-7188.