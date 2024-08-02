Advertisement
DOC appeals for information on gull deaths at Pukehina Beach

SunLive
2 mins to read
Deep tyre tracks extending along the beach populated with NZ dotterel, variable oystercatchers and migratory wrybills. Photo / N Lunson, DOC

Warning: Distressing images

The Department of Conservation (DoC) is appealing for information after 21 protected red-billed gulls were allegedly killed by a driver who drove through the birds’ colony on Pukehina Beach a week ago.

DoC says the incident has hit its team hard, and local farmer Ray Neville previously described the carnage to SunLive as a “grim scene” after finding gulls dead in tyre tracks while walking on the Bay of Plenty beach.

In a statement on Thursday, DOC alleged CCTV footage of the July 26 incident showed a dark-coloured four-wheel drive vehicle being driven along the beach at Dotterel Point at approximately 12.20am.

The vehicle caused the gulls to scatter, before it could seen looping back along the beach.

DoC principal investigation officer Hayden Loper said the carnage was quite confronting for rangers.

“The deaths of these protected birds were entirely avoidable, and it’s hit our team quite hard.”

Gulls were found in tyre tracks on Pukehina Beach. Photo / Ray Neville
The number of gulls killed suggested the birds were either resting or young and too naive to react fast enough to the threat posed by the vehicle.

“Red-billed gulls may seem commonplace, but they are listed as ‘at risk – declining’ and are absolutely protected under the Wildlife Act 1953.

“There is no excuse for this kind of behaviour,” said Loper.

Extending from Pukehina Surf Rescue to the mouth of the Waihī estuary, Dotterel Point is a coastal dune providing habitat to many vulnerable species including New Zealand dotterel, variable oystercatchers, gulls and lizards.

Local community group Maketū Ōngātoro Wetland Society has been working since 2012 to protect the fragile sandspit ecosystem.

A deceased red-billed gull in a tyre track at Dotterel Point. Photo / N Lunson, DOC
Loper said the driver’s alleged actions also violated Western Bay of Plenty District Council bylaws for appropriate vehicle beach access.

Loper alleged the driver was behind the wheel of a dark-coloured Toyota Hilux or similar vehicle.

He said the driver appeared to have left through a small access point, which may indicate familiarity with the area.

The footage showed the vehicle on the beach for about four minutes, covering 500m, but tracks further down the beach had disappeared with the tide; so the exact exit location was unknown.

Killing absolutely protected wildlife carries a maximum penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident should please call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or email investigations@doc.govt.nz quoting incident number CLE-7188.

- SunLive

