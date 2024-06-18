The young seal 'silly season' has arrived and the Department of Conservation is asking the public to watch out for the juveniles as they come ashore to explore like this one did in a Bunnings store in Whangārei last year.

The Department of Conservation has called on the public to keep an eye out for seals in some curious places over coming months.

Juvenile and adventurous fur seals and sea lions may start appearing in unusual locations, a period often referred to as “seal silly season”.

Wandering young seals have regularly come ashore on Gisborne beaches, and occasionally they have turned up in farm paddocks.

“From June – September we start to see young seals begin to explore their environment, often showing up in unexpected places,” said DoC marine science adviser Dr Jody Weir.

“Kekeno, or New Zealand fur seals, are marine mammals that spend considerable time on land, typically resting but occasionally exploring.

“Although they are usually found on rocky shores, their natural curiosity sometimes leads them several kilometres inland,” Weir said.

“Young seals, still dependent on their mother’s milk, tend to venture further afield during this period. It’s common to find them on roads, in backyards, or even on living room sofas.”

This year has been particularly challenging for New Zealand’s fur seals, with more than 1000 deaths due to starvation along the Kaikōura coast, Weir said.

“Although we can’t solve the broader issues of climate change and food scarcity overnight, we can all contribute to keeping these fascinating animals safe.”

Last year, seals were spotted in unexpected places, such as the carpark of KFC in Papakura and Bunnings in Whangārei.

“Most seals people encounter are healthy, and behaviours like regurgitating, sneezing, coughing, or crying are normal.

“People should enjoy observing them from a distance and contact DoC only if they are in immediate danger, such as being on a road, severely injured, or tangled in debris.”

If you see a seal that is severely injured, being harassed, or in danger, please call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).





How You Can Help Protect Seals

Watch out for seals on roads, keep dogs at a safe distance and educate others on how to behave around wildlife.

Never touch, handle, or feed a seal as they can be aggressive if threatened. It is also a breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

Maintain a distance of at least 20m from kekeno if possible and avoid getting between the seal and the sea.

Give seals space if encountered on or near a beach.

Always keep dogs on a leash and away from seals.

Ensure small children are at a safe distance and under control when watching seals.







