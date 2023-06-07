The chemicals used to make 'Miracle Mineral Solution' as sold by Ngatea man Roger Blake Photo / Dan Cook of RNZ

A man accused of selling bleach as a “cure” for cancer, HIV, and Covid-19 was briefly kicked out of court after continuing to talk over a District Court judge and calling him by his first name.

Roger Blake, who calls himself a “living man, roger-william, house of blake”, has been fighting his criminal prosecution for more than three years.

He didn’t appear the last time his case was called before Judge Brett Crowley in the Hamilton District Court; stating in an email that particular day - March 17 - was “culturally significant”.

But he turned up for his formal proof hearing today, immediately talking and addressing Judge Crowley as “Brett” before the judge started proceedings.

“I’m a judge in the district court and you do not call me by my Christian name,” Judge Crowley said.

“I’m sorry, Brett,” Blake replied.

“Brett, do you understand that as a living man, I challenge the jurisdiction of this district court ... if you cannot prove jurisdiction the matter must be dismissed, do you understand that, Brett?”

The judge again reminded him not to address him by his Christian name before Blake started talking over the top of the judge again.

“Please don’t talk over the top of me, Mr Blake, I don’t talk over the top of you. There’s one person talking at one time.”

Judge Crowley noted that the Court of Appeal had dismissed his plea to be called a “living man” - and he was keen to get on with proceedings.

However, the to and fro continued and despite repeated requests to stop talking and sit down, Blake ignored him and carried on talking.

“If you cannot stop talking I will have you removed,” the judge said, before alerting security to remove him from the court much to Blake’s disgust, after a three-minute exchange.

“I do not consent to any jurisdiction ... you know Brett ... you’re ignoring all due process,” Blake said as the judge left the room, adding “case dismissed, case dismissed” as security surrounded him and escorted him out.

Blake was eventually allowed back in and asked his thoughts on being served with 11 witness statements by the judge before he replied, “I’m not Mr Blake”.

“Now as far as this show, which has been going on for two and a half years which is just absolutely ridiculous, I have not seen any charging documents,” stating that he had power of attorney over the company, which he said no longer existed, so was able to speak on its behalf.

He continually repeated he was not the defendant in the case; he was instead “living man roger william” before outlining his personal history as a mechanical engineer and “developing a tourist attraction, known as Ngatea Water Gardens” which boasted turtle ponds, water lily ponds, water tanks, which all required varying levels of water treatment.

He explained how chlorine dioxide was a common water treatment product and tested as safe for human consumption by the United States Food and Drug Administration and Ministry for Primary Industries.

After about 18 minutes, he finished up by asking that the charges “be dismissed, expunged so we can all go home to spend time with our children and have time to do some baking”.

However, it didn’t take long for Blake to again, talk over the judge and claim he was a “living man”.

“I am simply not going to waste any more time discussing whether you are living person, or whether you are legal entity ... it’s not relevant,” the judge replied.

Blake said he “can’t change who I am, I’m created by God, I’m a living man, living men given dominion over everything on this earth”, repeatedly denying he was the same Roger Blake charged with the offences.

Blake claimed no crime was committed as there was no victim, labelled the charges “bogus” which had seen him lose the past “two and a half years of my life”.

Crown prosecutor Paige Noorland advised Judge Crowley that despite trying to serve the associated documents at Blake’s home, they were returned.

Blake said he wouldn’t accept any service of documents unless they were addressed to “living man Roger William”.

“I will consider any offer that comes to that direct address.”

Noorland then showed the documents - still in their courier packaging and addressed as such - to the judge.

Asked if he would engage if they were re-sent, Blake said he would have to “consider what the allegations are”.

The first witness, David Fitzgerald from MedSafe, was able to be called and part-heard but the hearing was eventually adjourned until August as the court had run out of time.

Blake declined to talk to the Herald outside court, labelling it “fake news”.