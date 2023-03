Police have named the diver. Photo / File

Police have confirmed the name of the person who died while diving near Mana Island, Porirua earlier this month.

He was Shengwei Cao, 58, of Lower Hutt.

Cao’s death has been referred to the Coroner.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on March 5 after reports a diver failed to surface about 3.05pm.

Cao was located but unable to be revived.