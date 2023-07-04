Lyndon King was high on methamphetamine and cannabis when he raced through a red light and hit a pedestrian crossing with the 'green man' knocking her down and breaking her collar bone. Photo / George Novak

High on methamphetamine and cannabis, a disqualified driver raced through three red lights before hitting a pedestrian who he later attempted to blame for the crash.

Lyndon Bryan King was riding his moped along Whanganui’s Guyton St, when he crossed the centreline while overtaking a car as he approached a red light at the intersection with Victoria Ave about 2pm on November 19, 2022.

Pedestrians, including King’s 41-year-old victim, were crossing the intersection on a “green man” when he failed to slow down and hit her in the middle of the road knocking her to the ground, the police summary of facts said.

Prior to the crash, witnesses reported seeing King, who was disqualified from driving at the time, ride through two other red lights.

King and the woman were taken to hospital where she was treated for bruising and a fractured collar bone.

A blood sample taken from King, who told police he didn’t see the red light or pedestrian, showed evidence of methamphetamine and tetrahydrocannabinol (the active ingredient in cannabis).

The 37-year-old appeared before Judge Justin Marinovich in the Whanganui District Court for sentencing on charges of disqualified driving, third or subsequent, and causing injury while in charge of a motor vehicle when his blood contained a controlled drug.

King had previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

Judge Marinovich said King had a pattern of behaviour where he attempted to minimise his conduct and shift the blame to his victims rather than focus on his poor behaviour and poor lifestyle choices.

King interjected as the judge described how he told a probation officer “That Chinese b.... threw herself at my bike”, claiming he never said that.

“It’s probably best you don’t speak,” Judge Marinovich responded as he continued to explain how King’s defence lawyer, Anna Brosnahan, submitted his attitude had improved since the interview.

Methamphetamine use was an issue for King, who was deemed a high risk of reoffending in a pre-sentence report.

“You pose a high risk of causing harm to others, especially other road users, should you continue to drive under the influence.”

King had shown no remorse, a total disrespect for the road rules and other road users as well as attempting to blame the victim but Judge Marinovich wasn’t fooled.

“Your story about the victim jumping in front of your bike is utter nonsense.”

King was jailed for 18 months in 2017, for similar offending and had continued on the same course which resulted in a member of the public being injured, the judge said.

The victim’s injuries had impacted on her active lifestyle and affected her ability to sleep.

Earlier Brosnahan conceded King had previously struggled to comply with court-imposed sentences but detailed he had stable accommodation and was employed.

She argued for a sentence of home detention to be imposed, as King would lose his employment if he was jailed.

Judge Marinovich said Brosnahan’s submissions had convinced him by the finest of margins not to send King to prison.

King was sentenced to nine and a half months’ home detention, disqualified from driving for one year and one day, on each charge to be served concurrently, and ordered to pay $668.94 to police for drug analysis.

