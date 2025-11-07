Advertisement
Disputes Tribunal orders dad to pay $6500 in school fees after he ignored payment requests for five years

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A father did not pay his son's school fees during his five years at a state-integrated secondary school.

A father in financial strife has been stung with a $6500 bill after he thought he had found a legal loophole to avoid paying his son’s school fees.

While the man had signed the enrolment form for the state-integrated secondary school, he intentionally did not sign the attendance dues

