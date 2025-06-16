Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Disposable vape ban and strict advertising rules begin - What you need to know

RNZ
8 mins to read

Disposable vapes and many kinds of advertising will be banned for vape retailers from Tuesday. Photo / RNZ

Disposable vapes and many kinds of advertising will be banned for vape retailers from Tuesday. Photo / RNZ

By Nik Dirga of RNZ

Disposable vape fans will see their habit go up in smoke from Tuesday, as tough new vape rules kick in.

Here’s what you need to know about changes to vape sales and advertising.

What’s being banned?

The distribution, manufacture, sale and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand