Former TVNZ presenter Kamahl Santamaria has placed his multimillion-dollar Remuera home on the market while he prepares to take the broadcaster to court.

Santamaria recently said he would need to sell his home to fund his ongoing expenses and legal battle against his former employer.

The Emmy-nominated former Breakfast host last year admitted his exit from TVNZ followed a complaint that he inappropriately touched a colleague in the newsroom.

The 43-year-old lasted just 32 days on Breakfast before leaving the network last year. TVNZ originally said his departure was the result of a “family emergency”.

Advertising material for the sale of the property called the home “desirable” and said “in a prime location at the end of a sought-after northern slopes cul-de-sac, this beautiful and substantial double bay-fronted villa enjoys a wonderful sense of privacy, peace, and quiet”.

The house is set to go under the hammer in March. Property records show it is owned by Santamaria and his wife.

NZME’s OneRoof estimated the house has a value of $3.05m, which the listing says does not reflect recent improvements.

The QV website shows the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home last sold in May 2020 for $2.5m.

Talking to Duncan Garner for the podcast Duncan Garner: Editor-in-Chief last year, Santamaria discussed his interactions with former colleagues, his mental health, and the impending legal action.

The Emmy-winning presenter (left) was fired from TVNZ's Breakfast last year after 32 days on the job.

Santamaria confirmed to Garner he was taking TVNZ to the Employment Relations Authority and had already lodged a statement of problem with the authority.

The coverage of his departure from TVNZ had been inaccurate and had not been fair to him, he claimed.

However, he noted he had apologised for behaviour that had made any of his former colleagues uncomfortable.

He had tried to find a new job but had only received a “generic email back saying not at this time kind of thing”.

Santamaria wanted to stay in the media industry but acknowledged he faced a challenge: “I do believe I’ve got plenty to offer but in that sense, it’s not up to me. This is what I do. I believe I’m still pretty good at it.”