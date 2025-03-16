Christopher Schwartz from iSeeCars Ltd in Christchurch has had a string of Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal rulings made against him. Photo / Google Maps / Supplied
A former car dealer with a penchant for sending his disgruntled clients photos of excrement and pornography owes creditors around $620,000.
Christopher Schwartz, the bankrupt head of Christchurch car dealership ISeeCars Ltd, has been the subject of a string of recent complaints to the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal from customers trying to recoup money he has swindled from them.
Now, a report from the Insolvency and Trustee Service, sent to NZME by one of Schwartz’s creditors, has revealed he owes more than $620,000.
Most were to finance companies, mechanics, vehicle suppliers and parts suppliers, with a few individuals scattered across the several-page list.
While Schwartz claimed this was disclosed to Pelvin, she denied that was the case and said she would not have bought the car if she had known.
Registered car dealers, like Schwartz was at the time, must disclose if finance is owed on a vehicle before they sell it.
Ten days later Pelvin paid a further $12,000 for the car when it was sold at Turners on behalf of the finance company.
“She has paid for the vehicle twice, which means that, for her, it has lost all its value. She will never recover the price paid for the vehicle twice,” tribunal adjudicator David Jackson said in the ruling.
Jackson said Schwartz insisted there was no security interest in the vehicle at the time of sale, but “in the same breath” claimed he had told her about it, noting he could not “have it both ways”.
Schwartz was no stranger to the system used to lodge security interests on vehicles, the Personal Properties Security Register.
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which runs the register, told McLellan after a series of complaints that “meaningful penalties” to prevent people from abusing the system were lacking.
