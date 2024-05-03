Discover upcoming events in the Tairāwhiti region

This Weekend
Saturday, May 4
- Gizzy Monthly Market. Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).
- Community Planting Day. Celebrate Organic Week by helping with planting. Families welcome. Bring spades, shovels, gloves and plenty of enthusiasm. Pizzas to share afterwards. Wrights Vineyard & Winery, 1093 Wharerata Rd, Manutūkē, 2-4.30pm. Info and bookings: info@wrightswines.co.nz or ph 027 656 8222. Please RSVP to www.trybooking,com/nz/RWK
- Killer Queens. New Zealand’s only fully live Queen celebration band play at the Dome Cinema, 38 Childers Rd, 8pm, tickets $35 + bkg fee @ eventfinda.co.nz
Sunday, May 5
- Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast. Check out the classic or vintage cars, hot-rods and bikes, behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am, rain, hail or sun. Display vehicles a gold coin.
- Gizzy Rogaine. A fantastic outdoor challenge for the whole family. Test your map skills, with 90 minutes to find all checkpoints, while soaking up Gisborne’s scenery. Adventure Playground, Awapuni Rd, register at 9.30am for a 10am start, $5 entry.
- Gisborne Country Music Club. Singers and musicians welcome. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 chn, incl afternoon tea, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz
- Crop Swap Gisborne. Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books, magazines and more. No money exchanged. All welcome. Makaraka School Carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-5pm.
- Irish Music Session. Enjoy Irish music and a sing-song. The Rivers, cnr Gladstone Rd & Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.
Coming Up
Sunday, May 12
- Canoe & Tramping Club Trip: Riverside Rd – Mander Rd, return via Waimanu Forest. Visitors welcome. Ph Gillian 867 4591, 027 645 6880, or email grass.hopper@xtra.co.nz
Regular Events
Mondays:
- Kaiti X-R-Size Group. An over-60s strength and balance programme. Dunblane Conference Room, 107 Iranui Rd, 10am, ph Noel 027 314 3893.
- Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence & Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.
Tuesdays:
- He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-twos. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.
- Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm. Inquiries: Kerry ph 021 102 4890.
Wednesdays:
- Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am.
- Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/fam, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.
Thursdays:
- Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5 year olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.
- Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.
- Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.
Fridays:
- Friday Stairs Workout. Lower carpark,Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.
Saturdays:
- Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/
- Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com
- Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout & Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.
Sundays:
- Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.
Saturdays and Sundays:
- East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5snr, $2 school chn, u/5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/
- Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.
Each week:
- Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday). Cnr Parkinson & Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues & Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.
- Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tuesday & Sunday). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5A, U/12s free.
Fortnightly:
- Eastland Toastmasters (2nd & 4th Mondays). Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 5.30pm. Ph Steve 027 362 9149 or see Facebook: Eastland Toastmasters.
- Gisborne Country Music Club (1st & 3rd Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 chn, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz
- Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd & 4th Saturdays; last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com
Monthly:
- Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Sunday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).
- Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.
- Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, cnr Gladstone Rd & Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.
- Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley Street Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am.
- Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.
- Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.
- Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.
- U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). For mature-aged folk: a guest speaker, social interaction and learning groups. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at the door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.
- Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.
- Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.
- The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.
- Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.
- Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com
- Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday), 11am. For details and venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.
- Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.
