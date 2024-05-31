Voyager 2023 media awards
Discover upcoming events in the Tairāwhiti region

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
6 mins to read
Harawira Kahukura, Lance Dickson and Jody Tuhaka in the 2023 Kings Birthday Clash between Poverty Bay and Ngāti Porou East Coast.

This Weekend

Saturday, June 1

King’s Clash: Ngāti Porou Kaupoi play Poverty Bay at the The Oval, Stanley Rd, Gisborne. 2.30pm.

Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2

Braemar Dance Club competition. A weekend of dance with dancers coming from around the country to compete in a variety of different styles such as ballet, tap, contemporary, jazz ballet and hip-hop. War Memorial Theatre. Doors open at 7.30am. 159 Bright St, Gisborne.

Gisborne Dog Training Club’s obedience and agility championship. A&P Showgrounds. 20 Main Rd, Makaraka, Gisborne.

New Zealand Snooker Masters championship. Around 50 players will compete - a good portion from out of town. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club. 190 Derby St, Gisborne.

King’s Birthday Monday, June 3

St Andrew’s Lunchtime Concert Series.

Piano Extravaganza XIV starts @12.30pm. Tea/coffee at door. Bring your lunch. Admission free. Optional koha or donation to performers for expenses and piano maintenance fund. 176 Cobden St, Gisborne.

Coming Up

Saturday, June 8

Charity knit sale: New, low-cost hand knits. Baby, children and other. 9am-1pm, St Andrew’s Church Hall, Cobden St.

Motel California - The Eagles Experience. 8.30pm. Tickets at eventfinda or at The Dome. The Dome, 38 Childers Rd, Gisborne.

Saturday, June 15

Live Latin music & Fiesta. Sonora Latina, La Clandesta and DJ Latino 8pm. The Dome, 38 Childers Rd, Gisborne.

Gisborne Ski Club annual pre-season dinner. Join the members and friends of the Gisborne Ski Club for a pre-season dinner at Tahu.

Drinks at 5pm followed by dinner at 6pm. $70 pp. Tahu, Midway Surf Club, 40 Centemial Marine Drive. Gisborne. Bookings and payment due by June 9. RSVP to richard@grahamdobson.co.nz rob.wagner@indevin.com

Sunday, June 23

Gisborne Civic Brass Band Winter Concert Series. 2pm St Andrew’s Church, Cobden St. Koha at door for musicians.

Regular events

Mondays:

500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence & Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-2s. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class. Focuses on keeping the mum-to-be comfortably active, whilst their puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 45 Centennial Marine Drive, Awapuni. Starting June 4 at 6.30pm-7.15pm

Wednesdays:

Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/fam, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

Thursdays:

Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2-5 year olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

Friday Stairs Workout. Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

Te Aka Rangatahi / The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board.HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.

Saturdays:

Gisborne park run. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5 senior, $2 school children, under 5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

Lions Express train rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

Mahjong Club (Monday and Thursday). Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs & Sat). Cnr Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tuesday and Thursday 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues & Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5A, under 12s free.

Fortnightly:

Gisborne Country Music Club (first and third Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

Gisborne Woodworking Club (second and fourth Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx 12pm. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

Gizzy Monthly Market (first Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (first Sunday). Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

Crop Swap (first Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm

Irish Music Session (first Sunday). The Rivers, corner Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (first Monday). Waverley Street Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am. (third Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (first Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (first Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

Gisborne Combined Club (first Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 including morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

U3A Gisborne (first Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (first Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

Prostate Support Group (second Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

The Country Garden Club (second Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (third Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

Gisborne Camera Club (third Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

Gisborne Sceptic Group (third Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (fourth Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

First City Toastmasters. Become a confident speaker and leader. (first and third Tuesday). Adult Literacy Rooms, first Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15. Phone Helen 022 1945671


To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.


