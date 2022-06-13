Macken Graham practicing rugby at Tauranga Intermediate with his coach Atirau Ohia.

A teen born with partly-formed arms who will take the field in the Bay of Plenty's Tai Mitchell Rugby Tournament has been described as a "trailblazer" for players with disabilities.

Macken Graham's teachers and coaches say he is a humble and courageous player with a "huge kick", and opposition team members underestimate him at their peril.

His mother says the word 'can't' is not in his vocabulary.

The 13-year-old, who took up rugby at the age of eight, told the Bay of Plenty Times he was inspired by his family and drew his strength from his Christian faith.

After some pre-season games, the Tauranga Intermediate School Year 8 is getting set to compete in the qualifying rounds of the annual Tai Mitchell Rugby Tournament involving school teams from Tauranga to Taupō.

Tauranga Intermediate student Macken Graham, 13, is competing in the annual Tai Mitchell Rugby Tournament despite his physical disability. Photo / Mead Norton.

Macken plays on the wing and can do most things other players can. He catches the ball passed to him from the ruck, picks the ball up from the ground and throws it to his teammates, catches high balls, kicks goals, scores tries and tackles other players.

Macken said it made him feel "good" when he had a rugby ball in his hand, and he wanted to take his rugby as far as he could.

"I would much rather be playing rugby than having to be in the classroom doing maths."

Macken first started playing rugby when he was a student at Gate Pa Primary. He was inspired to take up the sport by his family, including two sisters who played, as well as by the well-known bible verse 'I can do all things through him [Christ] who strengthens and empowers me'.

Atirau Ohia, the coach of the Tauranga West Tai Rugby Squad Macken is part of, said Macken was an "awesome player".

"Macken's tough and he's got a huge kick, an awesome side step and great speed."

Ohia said during a pre-season game Macken beat two or three defenders to score a fantastic try down the sideline.

"The whole crowd went wild.

"The game was a draw in the end but the Tauranga West team could have won if the goal kick had been converted.

Macken said it "felt amazing" to not only score the try but also have the crowd react the way they did.

With a cheeky grin, he said he "wouldn't have missed" if he had kicked the ball.

Ohia, who is also the coach of Tauranga Boys' High 1st XV rugby team, said he really hoped Macken carried on with his rugby throughout school.

Atirau Ohia, the coach of Tauranga West Tai Mitchell Rugby Squad. Photo / Mead Norton

"Macken has outstanding balance and strength, strong foot skills and he's able to sidestep most players. And amazingly, he can also tackle most opposition players by putting his shoulder into it.

"Some of the rugby training drills have had to be adapted to Macken's skills but he can pretty much do everything his teammates can do. He's also got an amazing attitude.

"Macken's point of difference is that he's so courageous and his willingness to give anything a go.

"He's is one of the most powerful players at the school and he loves to kick the ball."

Ohia said unfortunately Macken was sometimes teased by opposition players or not shown the respect he deserved.

"Some people underestimate Macken because they only see his disability. He's not afraid to give some of the stick back, but prefers to do his talking on the rugby field.

"In some ways, Macken is a trailblazer for others with disabilities, he should be given a fair chance to shine in his chosen sport.

"Macken's situation is good not only for him, but it's good for rugby and it's good for sports in general."

Teammate Trey Smith, 12, said Macken was a huge inspiration to him, the rest of the team and the school community.

"I just think Macken is great. Since he joined, the team has grown so much. What he is now able to do to follow his dream makes us all want to work harder to be better players.

"We are all very lucky to have him on the team."

Principal Cameron Mitchell said Macken was an "awesome role model", not just to those with disabilities.

"He's a role model to every one one of us because of his willingness to get stuck in and his have-a-go attitude.

"Macken amazes us all with what he can do despite his physical limitations, especially with a rugby ball in his hand and his passion for the game."

Macken's mother Tereihi Graham said she and Macken's father, Shikoni Witika, and the rest of their children were all "very proud" of Macken's "can-do" attitude.

She said Macken's disability was identified during a scan when she was six months pregnant.

"It was a huge shock and the doctors couldn't tell us why this happened. But as parents we were determined not to wrap Macken in cotton wool and encouraged him to get up and do things for himself. In Macken's mind there is no such word as can't."

Watching Macken play a pre-season game last Friday she couldn't be prouder.

"He even surprised me as there was no difference between him and some of the others in the team. Our son is awesome."