Marama and Wi Renata and their son Neihana who now has his Trexo Walker.

Rotorua’s Neihana Renata was left severely disabled after choking on apple at his daycare. This summer he took his first steps in nearly eight years, supported by a $90,000 robotic invention. His family was the first in New Zealand to buy the overseas-developed technology – all thanks to a heart-warming fundraising effort. Senior journalist Kelly Makiha catches up with Wi and Marama Renata as their dream to see their boy walk again comes true.

Wi Renata leans over his 9-year-old son’s still body and whispers: “Nei Nei, you want to go on the Trexo?”

Little Neihana’s face lights up and erupts into a big smile as he makes an approving noise.

Wi lifts Neihana’s motionless body up from a bed and slides him into the equipment, strapping in his legs, torso and arms. His father turns on the machine and the device moves Neihana’s legs one step at a time.

Neihana Renata gets excited when he knows he's going for a walk in his new machine. Photo / Andrew Warner

Neihana was left severely disabled after he was starved of oxygen for 30 minutes after choking on an apple at his daycare in May 2016.

It has been Marama and Wi Renata’s dream to see their son walk again so when his mother learned about the Trexo walker, she set about making their dream a reality.

The Rotorua Daily Post Weekend published a story about their Givealittle fundraiser in October last year and within five hours, more than $95,000 was pledged – exceeding their fundraising goal.

Donations flooded in from all over New Zealand, and some from overseas, ranging from $5 to $10,000.

Neihana Renata before his choking incident. Photo / File

The Trexo walker is believed to be a world-first and was invented by an engineer in Canada, Manmeet Maggu, who had a nephew who could not walk.

Neihana’s family are the first in New Zealand to buy it. Given it is new, it is not publicly funded.

The equipment arrived from Canada in January but Neihana got pneumonia soon after and spent about a month recovering, including in hospital.

In recent weeks he and his parents have set about learning to use the walker on a treadmill and his parents say he will soon be seen strolling in the Redwoods on the machine.

Neihana Renata with his parents Wi and Marama Renata in his new Trexo walker. Photo / Andrew Warner

He’s already up to walking 25 minutes non-stop about four times a week.

“He certainly knows what it is and he wants to do it,” Marama said.

“And he’s really comfortable in it, thank goodness. They made a few tweaks and things … He’s comfortable and happy walking in it so that’s good.”

Wi said the benefits were huge, including improved joints and bones, brain stimulation, blood flow, improved bowel motions and better vision.

Neihana Renata's legs are moving in a walking motion for the first time since his choking incident that left him severely disabled. Photo / Andrew Warner

“It’s about that dynamic movement. Your body gets deformed and we’re trying to prevent that from happening down the track, hip dislocations and this sort of thing.

“If he can develop well in the hip area, that would be amazing.”

While the makers of the walker were in the early days of recording results, Marama, who trained as a doctor, said her son’s increased movement was bound to be beneficial.

“It just makes sense to me.”

She said she hoped other children would get funding to buy the Trexo.

Neihana Renata enjoys going for walks in his new Trexo walker. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Children should have the opportunity to walk and now there is the technology to do it.

In her view, disability services in New Zealand in general needed “huge improvement”.

“I hope to contribute to this in the future.”

She said words could not describe how they felt about all the people who donated the money.

“We are super grateful to everyone for making this happen. We definitely couldn’t have done it without everyone’s contributions.

“It really is a dream come to fruition. Thank you all so much.”

Battling for change

The Renatas spent the years since their son’s tragedy in 2016 successfully fighting for change.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier released a report last year following his inquiry into the actions of WorkSafe and the Ministry of Education after Neihana choked on raw apple and nearly died while at childcare.

The inquiry found a series of failings in WorkSafe’s investigation into the tragedy.

The report said the actions of WorkSafe and the ministry were “unreasonable”.

The case has led to changes within both organisations, including WorkSafe establishing a Victim’s Service Team to support better engagement with victims and their families, and the ministry changing food guidelines at early childhood centres.

Neihana was 22 months old when he choked on the cut-up apple — food the Government guidelines of the time did not recommend be served to someone his age. Now high-risk choking foods are banned, not just not recommended.

The Renatas not only fought for changes to be made to ensure a tragedy like theirs did not happen again, they also fought for their own answers over the frustrations they faced following the tragedy.

How the Trexo works

It gently moves a child’s legs in a preset customised gait pattern.

The Trexo device is tablet-operated by a trained adult.

It helps facilitate gait training and movement through space.

It may also help with weight bearing, functional stretching, strength training, core workout, rhythm training and building independence and confidence.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.



