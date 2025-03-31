A disabled man was assaulted outside a Four Square in Onehunga on Sunday evening.
Police have charged a 24-year-old man, who will appear in Auckland District Court on April 4.
The victim’s family is seeking witnesses, emphasising the emotional and physical impact on the victim.
A man is facing a violence charge after a disabled person was allegedly attacked on the footpath outside an Auckland shop.
The victim’s family are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened outside the Four Square in Onehunga on Sunday evening.
Police say they attended the incident and arrested a 24-year-old man. He is set to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday, charged with injures with intent to injure.
The victim’s mother, Natasha Suaalii, told the Herald her 36-year-old son Mario Lemafa has an intellectual disability called Microcephaly, which means “he has the intellectual ability of a 12-year-old”.
“He cannot speak clearly, he stutters, so would have had trouble calling for help.”
Suaalii said in a comment, “As the mother of Mario, Mario is non-threatening he can’t hurt a fly but today he was beaten down. He is physically hurt but more so scarred emotionally and mentally traumatised.
A witness to the assault commented, “I was driving behind the car those guys were in, saw it unfold in front of me”.
“There were a lot of people that would have seen it happen. I saw them all watching as I drove by.”
Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 4.47 pm on Sunday and took one patient to Middlemore Hospital “in a moderate condition”.
The store evening manager confirmed calling emergency services straight away and provided video footage to the police