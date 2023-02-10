Murupara residents have been told to boil drinking water to sterilise it. Photo / NZME

A health order for Murupara remains in place and water has been trucked in to help those struggling to sterilise drinking supplies.

Murupara Area School was notified on Thursday morning that water testing results had shown elevated levels of E.coli. Residents were consequently told to sterilise drinking water by boiling it.

Today, Whakatane District Council general manager of Bevan Gray said the ‘boil water’ notice remained in place until further notice.

Gray said a water testing regime also remained, which dictated the duration of the boil water notice.

“Council needs to be satisfied the water is safe to drink again and at a minimum, this would require three clear days of water samples.”

The council received positive E.coli results just after 11am on Thursday and advised the community that all water in the town used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation or cooking needs, or brushing teeth needed to be boiled.

“We have also secured a tanker of water to take the stress off people who may be struggling to boil water for various reasons. This tanker will be parked outside the Four Square over the weekend and then will be moved to Murupara Area School on Monday,” Gray said.

How to boil water for drinking:

Boiling will kill all disease-causing organisms.

Bring water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for two minutes or boil a full electric jug until it switches off

Cool water (do not use ice cubes to do this) and pour into clean container with a lid

